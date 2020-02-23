EARL MONROE 1967

Earl ‘The Pearl’ Monroe of Winston-Salem State.

Tournament site: Greensboro Coliseum

Most outstanding player: Earl “The Pearl” Monroe, WSSU

Most outstanding coach: Joseph Thompson, Hampton

The highlights: While the Rams didn’t win the title in Monroe’s senior season, his junior season was just as good as he averaged 29.8 points. During that 21-5 season, Joe Cunningham was also a big part of the championship run. Cunningham, a senior, was the team captain who would go on to spend seven seasons with the Harlem Globetrotters. Cunningham returned to earn his degree in 1978.

