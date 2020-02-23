Tournament site: War Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem

Most outstanding player: Cleo Hill, WSSU

Most outstanding coach: Big House Gaines, WSSU

The highlights: The Rams were even better the next season as they repeated as CIAA champions. The Rams went 26-5 and topped 100 points four times without benefit of a three-point line. The Rams didn’t stop after the CIAA championship, winning twice in the NAIA Tournament for the first time in school history.

jdell@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments