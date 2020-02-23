Tournament site: Spectrum Center, Charlotte
Most outstanding player: Justin Glover, WSSU
Most outstanding coach: Bobby Collins, WSSU
The highlights: Bobby Collins, one of two coaches to lead teams to both MEAC and CIAA titles (A&T’s Cal Irvin is the other), watched his team heat up in the tournament after losing to Shaw by 25 near the end of the regular season. But the Rams put it all together to beat a ranked Shaw team and its coach at the time, Cleo Hill Jr., in the semifinals. “My biggest memory is Justin Glover’s dunk against Shaw,” said Collins, who is the associate head coach at South Carolina State. “Nobody was giving us a chance in that Shaw semifinal game, and some of the WSSU fans had sold their tickets to the game.” Led by Glover, point guard Marcus Wells and power forward Stephon Platt, the Rams then beat Elizabeth City State in the championship game. What was a true testament to how deep the Rams were that season was they lost the versatile Lamar Monger for the season with a knee injury in their 11th game but they also had freshman WyKevin Bazemore, the league’s freshman of the year and one of the best rebounders in school history.
