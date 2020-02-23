Tournament site: Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, Va.
Most outstanding player: Carlos Terry, WSSU
Most outstanding coach: Charles Christian, Norfolk State
The highlights: Big House Gaines’ final title saw Terry lead the way with 24.1 points per game and 9.7 rebounds. Terry, who would play in the NBA for several years before dying in a car accident in March 1989, shot an incredible 54 percent from the field. Terry is third on the school’s scoring list with 2,151 points and is the all-time leading rebounder with 1,467. Gaines, who retired in 1993 after 47 years, went 16 more seasons on the WSSU bench but never won another CIAA title. George Gibson, one of the other stars of that team, was a guard was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.