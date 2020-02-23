00 CARLOS TERRY 1976-77

Carlos Terry helped the Rams win the 1977 CIAA Tournament championship.

Tournament site: Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, Va.

Most outstanding player: Carlos Terry, WSSU

Most outstanding coach: Charles Christian, Norfolk State

The highlights: Big House Gaines’ final title saw Terry lead the way with 24.1 points per game and 9.7 rebounds. Terry, who would play in the NBA for several years before dying in a car accident in March 1989, shot an incredible 54 percent from the field. Terry is third on the school’s scoring list with 2,151 points and is the all-time leading rebounder with 1,467. Gaines, who retired in 1993 after 47 years, went 16 more seasons on the WSSU bench but never won another CIAA title. George Gibson, one of the other stars of that team, was a guard was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers.

