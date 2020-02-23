Tournament site: McDougald Gym, Durham
Most outstanding player: Clarence Banks, St. Aug’s
Most outstanding coach: Roy Moore, St. Aug’s
The highlights: Big House Gaines won his first CIAA title as the Rams went 26-5 with players such as John Whitley, Clarence “Jeep” Jones, Marshall Emery and Willis Johnson. The Rams went 15-4 in CIAA play. Johnson, a 6-foot-7 center, was one of Gaines’ first big-time recruits who came from New York City and averaged 16.2 points per game. Emery was also a track star, but he later became a basketball coach at Howard and Delaware State.
