Clarence ‘Big House’ Gaines, left, with Earl ‘The Pearl’ Monroe and Teddy Blunt.

Tournament site: McDougald Gym, Durham

Most outstanding player: Clarence Banks, St. Aug’s

Most outstanding coach: Roy Moore, St. Aug’s

The highlights: Big House Gaines won his first CIAA title as the Rams went 26-5 with players such as John Whitley, Clarence “Jeep” Jones, Marshall Emery and Willis Johnson. The Rams went 15-4 in CIAA play. Johnson, a 6-foot-7 center, was one of Gaines’ first big-time recruits who came from New York City and averaged 16.2 points per game. Emery was also a track star, but he later became a basketball coach at Howard and Delaware State.

