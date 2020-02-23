Tournament site: Greensboro Coliseum
Most outstanding player: Allen McManus, WSSU
Most outstanding coach: Big House Gaines, WSSU
The highlights: The Rams were a high-scoring team that season as they went 20-8 and scored more than 100 points in nine games. McManus was a two-sport star and is inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in football. He was also All-CIAA in 1969 as a football player. Donald Williams was the leading scorer, averaging 20.6 points, and John Lathan averaged 12.7 rebounds. David Spell led the Rams with 48 percent shooting.
