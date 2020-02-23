Tournament site: Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem
Most outstanding player: Tyrone Thomas, WSSU
Most outstanding coach: Rick Duckett, WSSU
The highlights: In Duckett’s first season as coach after taking over for Sam Hanger, he convinced Tyrone Thomas that switching to point guard would benefit the team. Duckett, of course, was right as the Rams were picked to finish last in the preseason poll but won the tournament in Winston-Salem behind the shooting of Larry Patterson, the inside play of Windell Owens and the defensive wizardry of freshman Marcus Best. The lasting image at Joel Coliseum was Gaines ambling down to the WSSU bench to enjoy the final seconds of the first championship won by the Rams without him as a coach. Gaines and Duckett shared a hug, one of the tournament’s best moments.
