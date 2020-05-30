Arthur Hardin, an official in the ACC for football and a well-respected high-school basketball referee, is starting to get that itch to wear his whistle again.
“I might go find a pick-up basketball game and find my whistle to help them out,” Hardin joked about how much he misses doing something he loves.
Hardin, 63, who lives in Winston-Salem and is an academic success counselor at Winston-Salem State, has been working for the ACC for the last 25 years. He’s also worked for other leagues, and is so highly-regarded that in January he worked as the head linesmen in the semifinal of the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.
For that game there were more than 78,000 fans at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as LSU rolled past Oklahoma 63-28. It was Hardin’s final college game he worked last year, but what will the football season look like this year is anybody’s guess.
One of the scenarios being floated around are Power Five schools may play without fans, something Hardin says would be strange.
“It would be a lot like the closed scrimmages we do during the preseason,” Hardin said about those games that despite fans would be televised. “Coaches like to close things down for those and the officials get some work as well so I think it would be a lot like that but it would just be a regular game.”
One reason to play the high Division I games would be because of the lucrative television deals in place. Fans could still watch from home.
Hardin, however, said that the players and coaches as well as the officials would have to adjust if there are no fans in the stands.
“That’s going to be different if that comes to pass but the reaction noise that you hear after each play would be missing,” Hardin said. “But really, I think the players are so focused in trying to do their job it wouldn’t be that much of a difference and I would say it’s the same for our crews.”
Hardin said he knows his responsibilities so well on the field during a game he's petty focused with the task at hand.
“There are 22 players out there and the rest of our crew as well and we all have jobs to do so I think that’s what would still be the priority because in the heat of the game it's still football,” Hardin said.
Whether the football season does get underway at all is something that Hardin has considered. But he and his fellow ACC officials are busy this off-season continuing to have meetings, webinars and discussions as if the season will start on time.
“We are working closely with (Dennis Hennigan, the ACC supervisor of officials) and we will be ready when we are called to work again,” Hardin said. “We’ll be prepared for whatever comes about this fall in regards to the pandemic.”
Hardin said despite being home bound for the last six weeks or so, he and his fellow officials have continued to prepare.
“We actually started some on-line training sessions in late March and in early April we sat in on some national meetings and we’ve still got national exams that we are preparing to take this summer,” Hardin said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all sports across the country, and college football could be next. The NCAA, athletics directors and conference commissioners at all levels of college football will have to start making decisions soon.
There’s also the possibility that college football could shorten their seasons and those seasons would be delayed, according to several reports.
In the meantime Hardin will wait for his instructions as to where and when he’ll get to put on his striped shirt again. He’s been busy with his full-time job at WSSU this month as he helps students navigate the academic part of being a student.
As for Hardin’s viewpoint, he knows the million dollar business that is Power 5 football but he also sees what WSSU and the CIAA is all about.
“As part of an academic institution there’s a lot to consider at every level,” Hardin said. “There’s plenty to think about and changes are going to be made with what this thing has done all around the world. There’s going to have to be a lot of changes in terms of safety for everybody involved, so that’s the reality.”
As for digging up that whistle and looking for a pickup basketball game to officiate around Winston-Salem, he wouldn’t rule it out.
“I just might do it,” he said. “It would keep me sharp.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.