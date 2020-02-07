The problem for the Deacons was that after the first half, they didn’t have much of an answer for Louisville’s surge.
“We had a good punch to start, they weathered that punch pretty well and … they came out and hit a lot of shots to start the second half and we just never were able to recover,” said senior guard Andrien White, who had a team-high 17 points.
Louisville outscored Wake Forest 52-30 in the second half, shooting at a clip above 60% until the last minute. The Deacons are 2-4 when entering the second half with a lead in ACC games.
