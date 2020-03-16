John Dell newsletter

Now that’s there have been a few days to grasp the gravity of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s clear that spring sports, and specifically spring football, will be put on the back burner.

It’s a good bet that Winston-Salem State will not have any spring practices, and their softball, golf, outdoor track and tennis seasons are likely over.

As we all move through this together there will be plenty of questions about a lot of things. Sports are shut down all over the world, so this is going to take some getting used to.

The Rams’ basketball team was left in limbo last week as the NCAA decided what to do.

The Rams were already in Indiana (Pa.) and while they did have one practice, they never did get to play.

The Rams did arrive back on campus on Friday night. They actually got back about 5:45 p.m., or 15 minutes before their scheduled start time was supposed to be in Indiana (Pa.).

I was scheduled to fly out Friday morning to Pittsburgh and then drive to the tournament, but I never got that chance.

By Thursday night the edict was clear that there would be no games played for a while as the game was cancelled.

We will get through this, somehow, but it won't be easy.

