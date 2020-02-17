Ameer Jackson, a former Winston-Salem State basketball player, has signed to play for a processional team in Tunisia, Africa.
Jackson was one of the top players for a team in Qatar last season but in the off-season suffered an ACL tear that required surgery. He’s close to 100 percent now and is ready to begin his professional career again.
“My body feels good,” Jackson said last week after signing the contract with Ezzahara Sports, the team in Africa. “I’ve seen the doctor and by next month I’ll be full go and can’t wait to start with my new team.”
Jackson, who played forward for the Rams, found a new position at point guard for his team in Qatar last season where he averaged 24 points per game along with 10.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
Jackson, who is from Concord, is 25-years-old and played one season for WSSU but left after that season to turn professional.
Jackson, who is 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, played 19 games for the Rams and averaged 15.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in the 2016-17 season.
“The president of the club wanted to invest in me,” Jackson said about heading to Africa. “I still have some rehab to do on my knee but I’ll be ready to go.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.