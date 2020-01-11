Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... FORSYTH COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... DAVIDSON COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... WESTERN RANDOLPH COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... STANLY COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 1045 PM EST. * AT 959 PM EST, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM KING TO NEAR CHARLOTTE, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 45 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT FALLEN TREES AND DAMAGE TO ROOFS AND SIDING. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, WINSTON-SALEM, HIGH POINT, ASHEBORO, LEXINGTON, ALBEMARLE, RANDLEMAN, BADIN LAKE, THOMASVILLE AND KERNERSVILLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... STRAIGHT LINE WINDS CAN BLOW DOWN TREES, POWER LINES, AND DAMAGE MOBILE HOMES AND OTHER BUILDINGS. SEEK SHELTER IN A STURDY STRUCTURE UNTIL THE STORM HAS PASSED. STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS AS FLYING DEBRIS GENERATED BY DAMAGING WINDS CAN BE DEADLY. && HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH