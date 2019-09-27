Winston-Salem State Catawba Football (copy)

Winston-Salem State running backs Farrell Murchison (8) and Quarderman Sloane have carried the load for the Rams this season in the running game. Graduate transfer Yusupha Foster, who had seven carries last week for 12 yards against Tuskegee, might lighten that load.

Foster, who graduated from Alabama-Birmingham, is 5-foot-11 and 220 pounds. He’s another recruit that was signed by running backs coach Natrone Means.

“Foster was in camp with us,” Massey said. “He’s a graduate transfer student so we got to see him play a little bit. And Coach Means found him, and he’s done an outstanding job of not only finding running backs but other players as well.”

