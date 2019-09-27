Through the first two games, carrying the load at running back were Farrell Murchison and Quarderman Sloane. But helping to lighten the load is graduate transfer Yusupha Foster, who had seven carries last week for 12 yards against Tuskegee.
Foster, who graduated from Alabama-Birmingham, is 5-foot-11 and 220 pounds. He’s another recruit that was signed by running backs coach Natrone Means.
“Foster was in camp with us,” Massey said. “He’s a graduate transfer student so we got to see him play a little bit. And Coach Means found him, and he’s done an outstanding job of not only finding running backs but other players as well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.