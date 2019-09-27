Usually through three games, teams are dealing with some injuries that force players to miss time. That hasn’t been the case for the Rams.

Offensive lineman Kendyl Graves is the only starter to have missed a game as he sat out last week’s win over Tuskegee. Graves is questionable for Saturday’s game.

“We’ve been pretty healthy for the most part and that’s always good to see as you head into conference play,” Massey said.

