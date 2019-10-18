Massey says he’s had some difficult weeks in his 23-year career as a college coach, but this past week was one of the toughest. The brawl following the victory over Johnson C. Smith was something he had to deal with from all angles.
“We have to move on, but we have to understand how we act,” Massey said. “We were out of character on Saturday after that game, and I told them that. We have to learn to play football and not retaliate with what other teams try to do to us.”
