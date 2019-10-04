The Rams’ schedule the rest of the season is all about home cooking. Starting with Saturday’s game against Bowie State, all six of the Rams' remaining games will be played close to home.
There are four home games, then the game against St. Aug’s that will be played in High Point. The only other road game is at Livingstone, a short drive from Winston-Salem.
There’s no doubt the Rams catch a break with all the home games, but can they take advantage?
“We are welcoming the chance to seize the moment,” Massey said, “and it starts on Saturday at 2 o’clock with a real good Bowie team coming here.”
