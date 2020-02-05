The city of Winston-Salem has had success hosting NCAA championship events during the last couple years. And with the next phase of host selections under way, the Twin City is looking to bring some old events back while inviting new ones.
Winston-Salem, in partnership with Wake Forest, Guilford College, JDL Fast Track and Bermuda Run Country Club, was involved in 20 bids to host NCAA championships for the upcoming cycle, which spans the academic years of 2022-23 to 2025-26.
Wake Forest submitted bids for three sports in each of the four academic years: field hockey national championships from 2022 to 2025; men’s and women’s golf regionals from 2023 to 2026; and men’s and women’s tennis from 2023 to 2026. Guilford College, with JDL Fast Track, also submitted bids to host the DIII indoor track and field national championships each year from 2023 to 2026.
Bids had to be submitted Monday, and host sites will be announced in October.
Bonny Bernat, the senior sports and event sales manager at Visit Winston-Salem, said it takes a thoughtful effort in determining what can be a fit for the city.
“You want to have as much exposure for your community as possible when it comes to NCAA championships,” Bernat said. “They are great resume items.
“But you want to be smart about it, and I don’t think that we just kind of put a bunch of stuff out there and see what happens. I think we’re pretty deliberate about what we’re bidding on.”
What Winston-Salem has going for it though, as Bernat mentioned, is it has recently hosted quite a few of the events it wants. JDL Fast Track will host DIII indoor track and field on March 13 and 14. It also hosted the event in 2015.
The field hockey national championships took place at Wake Forest's Kentner Stadium in November, as well as in 1995, 2004, 2006 and 2009. The men’s and women’s DI national championships came to the Wake Forest Tennis Complex in 2018. The school hosted the D1 women's golf regional in 2003 and 2006, but has never hosted a D1 men's regional before. The school did host the NCAA men's national championship at Bermuda Run in 1979 and 1986.
The more recent experiences, coming so close to the NCAA’s decision-making window, should be to Winston-Salem’s advantage, Bernat said.
“I do feel like we’ve done a great and successful hosting in the events we’ve had recently, so I feel like those should play in our favor,” Bernat said.
