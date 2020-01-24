This is a rare space in which the North Carolina basketball team finds itself.
First, some facts:
- The Tar Heels (1-6 ACC, 8-10 overall) find themselves at the bottom of the ACC standings amid a five-game losing streak. Before this, UNC hadn’t lost five straight games since the 2002-03 season.
- For the first time in roughly six years, Coach Roy Williams isn’t leading one of the nation’s best offenses. UNC was inside the top 15 nationally in offensive efficiency, which takes points scored per 100 possessions and accounts for opponent quality, game site and time, in each of the last five seasons, according to KenPom.com. They’re ranked No. 121 going into Saturday's game against Miami.
- Not coincidentally, a Williams UNC team has never shot below 30 percent from three-point range. But this group is sitting at 29.3 through more than half the season’s schedule. They’re also making less than half of their two-pointers, 45 percent, which hasn’t happened since 2013-14 (49.7 percent).
There are other examples as to why UNC is struggling. But how did it come to this?
That’s a complicated equation that can be chalked up to poor team health, departures from recruiting classes and players being thrown into situations for which they weren't ready.
Put them all together, and it's a basketball team that is trying to avoid its first losing record in 18 years – the program's only one since Dean Smith's first team went 8-9 in 1961-62 – and this Hall of Fame coach's first losing record in his 32 seasons.
Aching Heels
The quick and simple answer for Carolina's struggles is injury.
- Cole Anthony, the stellar true freshman point guard, has missed the last eight games because of a partial meniscus tear in his right knee.
- Anthony Harris, another freshman guard, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during a game Dec. 29 and is lost for the season.
- Brandon Robinson was injured in a car accident after the program's first home loss to Clemson on Jan. 11, and he missed the Virginia Tech game.
- Sterling Manley, a junior forward, has been out for the season.
And those are just the major ones. Other Tar Heels have been bruised, dinged and rattled, causing the starting lineup to constantly shift and the bench to shorten.
“It’s not a very good time for us,” Williams said this week. “Everybody we play is beating us so it’s not a fun time, but the kids are trying awfully hard.
“We just need to get healthy, and we need to start playing better both.”
The long answer, however, is that injury specifically revealed a vulnerability for the whole offense. It’s no secret that a Williams offense steadily rolls when he has a point guard who combines talent with stability. All of his NCAA championship-winning point guards – Raymond Felton (2005), Ty Lawson (2009) and Joel Berry (2017) – played at least three seasons.
And others, such as Marcus Paige and Kendall Marshall, paced explosive offenses in their four- and two-year tenures, respectively.
UNC’s point guard position has been caught in a bit of a one-and-done cycle, after Coby White went pro after his freshman season in 2018-19, and now with the injury to Anthony, also expected to be a one-season player.
Berry, who plays for the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA G League, said that has maximized one problem.
“Coach has been blessed to be able to have upperclassmen, especially at the point guard position and guys who know the system, who know the system really well actually,” the second-year pro said. “And especially when your point guard position isn’t an upperclassman or somebody who’s demanding that can command the team, it trickles down through the whole team.”
Anthony’s impending return, which seems more likely after UNC’s game Monday at N.C. State than today, will mean improvement for the Tar Heels, but there’s no safety net behind him.
Berry pointed out that Jeremiah Francis and K.J. Smith, who’ve had to step in, have talent. But both are also young and/or inexperienced. Francis is a true freshman who missed his last two high school seasons because of injury. Smith, the son of former UNC point guard and NBA analyst Kenny Smith, is a junior who transferred from Pacific after the 2016-17 season and has played infrequently.
“It’s just an adjustment all around,” Berry said.
Filling holes
And therein lies the bigger issue: UNC has seen its recent recruiting class dissipate over the last few seasons, specifically in the backcourt.
Consider the four recruiting classes that make up the current UNC roster. Outside of the 2019 recruiting class, a six-man group that joined the program this season, two of the previous three consisted of only three recruits.
And those small classes have fragmented. The 2016 and 2018 classes have one lone representative each on the roster: the senior Robinson and sophomore Leaky Black. Missing are Tony Bradley, Seventh Woods, Nassir Little and White.
Those departures help create the type of situation UNC is seeing now, according to Rick Lewis, a basketball coach and founder of scouting service Phenom Hoop Report.
Lewis noted that of the teams that have won multiple national titles recently – UNC (2009 and 2017), Duke (2010 and 2015), Connecticut (2011 and 2014) and Villanova (2016 and 2018) – only the 2015 Duke team team leaned heavily on one-year players. UNC, Lewis points out, went to back-to-back Final Fours on the backs of program veterans such as Berry, Theo Pinson, Cam Johnson, Luke Maye and Kenny Williams. Leaning heavily on younger players is a new curve.
“Recruiting is a very fluid business, but sometimes some kids are ranked very high, and they don’t make that transition as well to the collegiate level. And some guys do better,” Lewis said. “Some of the Carolina fans have been critical of Brandon Robinson, Armando Bacot, but again, he (Bacot) was a five-star recruit.
“It’s a tough, tough business.”
A backup like Woods would be helpful to UNC this season. But instead, he’s waiting out his redshirt year at South Carolina, back in his home state after deciding to leave Carolina in late April.
Felton, the top recruit of the Tar Heels’ 2017 class, should be a junior but is instead playing overseas after being suspended by the university in January 2018 regarding undisclosed allegations of misconduct and withdrawing from school March 1, 2018.
And White dazzled throughout his freshman season, especially in the second half, to the point he could not afford to pass up a chance to play in the NBA after just one college season.
Not ready for prime time
The fragility of the roster could be seen Wednesday night, when only seven players earned minutes against in a double-overtime loss at Virginia Tech. Four Tar Heels played more than 45 minutes – Garrison Brooks (48:21), Andrew Platek (48:00), Black (47:21) and graduate transfer Justin Pierce (45:53).
Paul Biancardi, ESPN’s national recruiting director for boys high school basketball, said just one injury can change the complexion of a season. An abundance of them, as North Carolina is facing, can sometimes force players outside their comfort zones or into situations where they have to adapt quickly.
Black, for example, went to UNC with massive athletic upside on top of a scoring prowess and an ability to play stingy defense. Biancardi pointed out that Black grew most as a high school player when he was allowed to play off the ball.
As a younger player, Biancardi said, Black was often pushed to be a point guard. He has been called on occasionally to handle the ball for UNC as backcourt injuries piled up.
“When kids get pushed or forced to play positions, it changes their game in terms of their approach or aggressiveness," Biancardi said, recalling Black during his youth career. “They worry about playing a position versus trying to help a team win.
“He’s settled in nicely at Carolina. But he can’t be the guy to be counted on. He’s a piece of the puzzle. He’s a Theo Pinson-type.”
One positive of the whole situation is the way Brooks has been fast-tracked into a consistent scoring figure inside. The junior has six straight double-doubles, and he has scored more than 20 points in three games this month, including a 35-point performance against Georgia Tech on Jan. 4.
Biancardi said he expected to see this type of production out of Brooks in his senior season. This difficult situation seems to have put him ahead of schedule.
“It takes time for big guys to develop,” Biancardi said. “It just shows me growth in his game.”
Seeking a reward
All UNC is looking for right now is a win. The Tar Heels’ losses have gained heft as they’ve mounted:
A double-digits defeat to Georgia Tech at home.
The historic loss to Clemson, the first in 60 games in Chapel Hill in a series dating to 1926.
Losing in double overtime to Virginia Tech despite having several looks at a victory.
Williams recently called this team the “the least-gifted team I’ve ever coached in the time that I’ve been back here.” And Biancardi points out that help is on the way with a stellar 2020 recruiting class, ranked third in the nation by ESPN.
But at this point, the coach thinks they’ve had to learn from enough losses.
“We’ve been getting better, but guys, these are young kids," Williams said after the Virginia Tech loss. "They need to be rewarded a little bit. It’s been difficult for this club to be rewarded.
“Yes we’re getting better, but I also think that we made so many just silly plays, and we didn’t do what we needed to do to make a winning play. I think we’re competing. I was proud of them. I told them I was proud of how they competed. We’ve just got to take advantage of our plays, make those plays and not make silly ones.”
