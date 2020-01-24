Clemson North Carolina Basketball (copy)

North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (left) and Jeremiah Francis, both out with injuries, watching their team warm up against Clemson on Jan. 11.

 Robert Willett, (Raleigh) News & Observer/AP

This is a rare space in which the North Carolina basketball team finds itself.

First, some facts:

  • The Tar Heels (1-6 ACC, 8-10 overall) find themselves at the bottom of the ACC standings amid a five-game losing streak. Before this, UNC hadn’t lost five straight games since the 2002-03 season.
  • For the first time in roughly six years, Coach Roy Williams isn’t leading one of the nation’s best offenses. UNC was inside the top 15 nationally in offensive efficiency, which takes points scored per 100 possessions and accounts for opponent quality, game site and time, in each of the last five seasons, according to KenPom.com. They’re ranked No. 121 going into Saturday's game against Miami.
  • Not coincidentally, a Williams UNC team has never shot below 30 percent from three-point range. But this group is sitting at 29.3 through more than half the season’s schedule. They’re also making less than half of their two-pointers, 45 percent, which hasn’t happened since 2013-14 (49.7 percent).

There are other examples as to why UNC is struggling. But how did it come to this?

That’s a complicated equation that can be chalked up to poor team health, departures from recruiting classes and players being thrown into situations for which they weren't ready.

Put them all together, and it's a basketball team that is trying to avoid its first losing record in 18 years – the program's only one since Dean Smith's first team went 8-9 in 1961-62 – and this Hall of Fame coach's first losing record in his 32 seasons.

