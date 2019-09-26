Virgina Tech Boston College Football (copy)

Boston College freshman receiver Zay Flowers celebrates a touchdown against Virginia Tech this season. 

The third-leading rusher and fifth-leading receiver is one who should be a focal point of the defensive game plan.

Boston College is picking and choosing its spots with freshman Zay Flowers, an electric 5-11, 170-pound receiver. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., product has 10 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown, and six catches for 130 yards and another touchdown.

“They’re going to find ways to get him the ball, whether it’s speed sweeps, screens, just a very dynamic player,” Clawson said of Flowers.

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments