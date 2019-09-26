The third-leading rusher and fifth-leading receiver is one who should be a focal point of the defensive game plan.
Boston College is picking and choosing its spots with freshman Zay Flowers, an electric 5-11, 170-pound receiver. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., product has 10 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown, and six catches for 130 yards and another touchdown.
“They’re going to find ways to get him the ball, whether it’s speed sweeps, screens, just a very dynamic player,” Clawson said of Flowers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.