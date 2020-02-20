As mentioned in the early enrollees segment, the Beef Boys unit is shorter on experience and proven commodities than it’s been in a few years.
Basically, with the departures of players who entered the program on the ground floor, it’s time for the next generation of Beef Boys to help the program continue climbing the ladder in the ACC.
That brings us to Tom, the only returning offensive lineman to start every game last season. He’s expected to move to a different position, at left tackle, and replacing Justin Herron is no easy task. It’s also a position group that is replacing a significant bulk of leadership — Herron was a captain, while Nathan Gilliam’s voice carried weight and Jake Benzinger was respected for working to become a three-year starter.
