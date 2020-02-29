Zach Tom knows he needs get in touch soon and often with Justin Herron.
That’s a logical step when moving from center to left tackle, where Herron made all of his program-record 51 starts.
“Yeah, I’ma start getting in touch with him a little bit more, get some tips from him, watch some film on him,” Tom said. “Because he was obviously a really good pass-protector and a really good tackle.”
Tom, who will be a redshirt junior this season, started all 13 games at center last season for the Deacons, earning honorable mention All-ACC honors. It was his first season as a starter, and now he’s already the most-experienced returning player on Wake Forest’s revamped offensive line.
Through three practices — Saturday morning’s was the first with pads — Tom has worked almost exclusively at left tackle. Herron has been in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine, so he’s been busy — but his replacement seems to be Tom.
“Obviously when you’re inside, you don’t have the same island feeling that you have when it’s third-and-9 and you’ve got a great edge rusher,” offensive line coach Nick Tabacca said. “But the game’s probably not quite as physical in run situations out there, so yeah, it’s an adjustment.
“But Zach’s a really good football player and I’ve got a lot of confidence in him.”
Playing tackle isn’t a foreign concept to Tom, though. That’s where he played throughout high school in Prairieville, La., and so the shift this spring means a readjustment instead of an education to playing on the outside of the line.
“It’s definitely different. I mean, it’s much more dynamic athletes out there, so it’s definitely a lot different in that sense,” Tom said. “It’s going to take some getting used to.”
The 6-4, 290-pounder might be underselling how much of an athlete he is, though.
Coach Dave Clawson spoke glowingly of Tom’s athleticism and positional flexibility earlier this week, and it doesn’t seem a leap to say he’s one of the best athletes on the team.
“He’s really smart, he’s athletic. He knows every position on the O-line,” Clawson said. “He can play every offensive line position. He could probably play tight end, he could probably play three-technique (defensive tackle). He’s just — he’s that good of an athlete.”
Tom’s shift is only one note for an evolving offensive line — that’s going to happen when you graduate six starters in two seasons.
The Beef Boys have been short-handed thus far in practices, too. Michael Jurgens, who was Tom’s backup at center last season, hasn’t practiced yet; neither has Je’Vionte’ Nash, a rising redshirt senior who’s played mostly tackle in his career. Graduate transfer Terrance Davis is expected to start at one of the guard positions, but he won’t practice in the spring because of a knee injury.
It’s led to some intriguing combinations up front already for the Deacons — fifth-year senior Taleni Suhren has worked at center and so has Sean Maginn, who started 11 games at left guard last season, while Spencer Clapp, Allan Rappleyea and DeVonte Gordon have all worked at right tackle with the first-team offense.
“I told the guys, this is probably as competitive a situation as we’ve had going into the spring. There are two or three jobs that are up for grabs, and I think we have guys who want to compete,” Tabacca said.
One of the only jobs that appears locked down is Tom — and part of that equation could change, according to Clawson.
“I think right now on the O-line, there’s a clear, kind of, top three. Clearly Zach, Loic and Sean Maginn have all played a lot of football,” Clawson said. “Who are our best five linemen, and of those other four, is it three inside guys and a tackle? Then Zach becomes a tackle.
“If it’s two tackles and two guards, Zach can become the center.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.