Josh Howard's patience as he builds his coaching resume wasn’t always there.
Howard, who has taken his second head coaching job at the NAIA level at the University of North Texas Dallas, had been at Piedmont International for the last four seasons. He will turn 40 this month and says the opportunity to start a new program in Texas is a big deal.
“Dallas is like my second home, obviously,” said Howard, a former star with the Dallas Mavericks after an All-American career at Wake Forest. “My three kids are there, and I want to see them more so this is a great opportunity to continue up the ladder.”
Over the last four years, where he guided Piedmont International to a 49-49 record while splitting time between Winston-Salem and Dallas.
Now, he’ll get a chance to start a program from scratch at a bigger school in a familiar area.
“That has to be a plus that I know the city well, and at the NAIA level you want to be there to give kids a chance to play in college,” said Howard, who averaged 12.2 points per game during 10 NBA seasons.
When Howard retired from pro basketball in 2014, he wasn’t sure what he wanted to do but took an offer from the NBA to partake in an assistant coaching clinic. The experience was an eye-opener because he knew he loved the game of basketball, even though he was finished playing.
“I got into it after that coaching clinic and I decided that’s the direction I wanted to go,” Howard said.
He wound up at Piedmont International in 2016 and built the program to where his 2018-19 team qualified for the National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament.
“The four seasons at Piedmont were terrific, and I learned a lot and they let me find my own way,” Howard said. “So I thank them for that.”
Steve Condon, Piedmont International's athletics director, said Howard succeeded in all facets of the program.
“Josh earned his reputation through hard work and high-level performance on the court and off,” Condon said. “His passion to lift the hopes and dreams of so many or our youth is evident by his foundation (The Josh Howard Foundation) work and daily servant heart.”
Howard says he will face a challenge in starting the UNT Dallas program from scratch. UNT Dallas had 4,040 students enrolled in fall 2019 and offers 38 majors.
“Their campus is double the size of Piedmont's, and the area has so much talent in the high school ranks,” Howard said. “I can't wait to start finding those kids who want to continue to play the game and get an education.”
Howard, who played at Glenn, had an advantage working in his hometown because of his name and hopes name recognition in Dallas will be a plus.
“My goal at UNT Dallas is to be a great leader for the players, staff, the university and the community,” he said. “I wanted to become the first men’s basketball coach at UNT Dallas to help young men get an affordable college education and also play the game they love.”
