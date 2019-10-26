If nothing else, Wake Forest has shown it has an aptitude for winning close games this season — as mentioned above, the Deacons have won four down-to-the-wire games. Since the start of the 2016 season, the Deacons are 13-4 in games decided by seven points or less.

Whether that continues is likely to be the determining factor in how much success the Deacons ultimately achieve this season.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments