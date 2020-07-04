Will Zalatoris has picked up that elusive first Korn Ferry Tour tournament championship.
Zalatoris, 23, who is a former Wake Forest All-America, shot a 3 under 69 on Saturday afternoon to win the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes in Berthoud, Colorado.
On his 16th hole he made a birdie on the par-3 to move out in front by one over Chase Johnson, who was in the clubhouse after firing a 9-under 63 on Saturday to finish at 14 under for the tournament.
“This was actually my first professional win so it’s special,” Zalatoris told reporters after his round.
Zalatoris’ birdie put him at 15 under, and after pars on 17 and 18 he had secured his first win of any kind since September of 2017. On 16 he made about a 15-foot putt for the birdie.
Zalatoris, who started Saturday’s final round in fourth in the points race on the Korn Ferry Tour, had been in contention in the previous three tournaments but came up just short finishing in the top 5 each time. Since the tour began playing again after a three-month during the COVID-19 pandemic Zalatoris has had just one round over par.
“I thought in that first week at Sawgrass I forced it a little but the last couple of weeks I was in contention but I was chasing pretty hard,” said Zalatoris, whose last victory came as a senior in the fall of 2017 when he won the Rod Myers Invitational at the Duke University Golf Course. “This time around I stayed patient and I felt comfortable and now I’ve got that first victory.”
Zalatoris won $108,000 for his largest payday since leaving Wake Forest with one semester remaining in January of 2018. He was the ACC player of the year in the spring of his junior season in 2017 and left with four victories during his All-America career with the Deacons.
The victory secured a spot into the U.S. Open at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, New York scheduled for Sept. 17-20. There is no qualifying into the U.S. Open this year because of the pandemic, but the top 10 in points will get a spot into the Open.
"Now I'm going to the U.S. Open and I've taken a step to reach the (PGA Tour) but there's a lot of work to be done yet," he said. "I have a lot of individual goals that only a few close to me know about, but this is just a step and part of the process."
Zalatoris played in the U.S. Open last summer at Shinnecock Hills, but missed the cut.
A key putt in Saturday’s round came at the seventh hole when his approach went over the green. He chipped to within 15 feet and made the par putt to keep his confidence.
“That was a big par because a bogey right there with those guys coming on behind me could have been bad,” Zalatoris said. “So I’m glad I was able to get that one to go.”
Zalatoris, who won the U.S. Junior Amateur, was also a member of the U.S. Walker Cup team and said that winning on the Fourth of July means something.
"Being on the Walker Cup team was probably one of my biggest accomplishments so winning today makes it that much more special," Zalatoris said.
