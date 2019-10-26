Here’s the inverse of the final reason to be optimistic: Was the Louisville game just a blip in the Deacons’ otherwise season full of close wins, or was it a sign of more to come in November?

It’s logical to figure the Deacons will have a few more games in which things don’t bounce their way. They’ve handled all but one of those effectively — who knows how long that can continue.

Then again, it’s logical to figure the Deacons don’t win these games by accident. Clawson preaches the importance of situational awareness, which is why Newman had three game-winning drives in the final minutes in his first five starts. Wake Forest excels in games that aren’t for the faint of heart, and aren’t good for Clawson’s heart rate, but all’s well that ends well.

Buckle up. It’s going to be a wild November for Wake Forest.

