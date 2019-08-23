Wake Forest First Day of Football Practice (copy)

Wide receiver Scotty Washington has been healthy during fall camp. The hope is he regains the form he had during the 2017 season when he caught 45 passes for 711 yards.

Scotty Washington | R-Sr. | 6-5 | 225

A.T. Perry | R-Fr. | 6-5 | 190 OR Donavon Greene | Fr. | 6-2 | 200

Washington, like many Deacons, has enjoyed a healthier fall camp. The hope is that translates to him returning to his 2017 form, when he emerged as a formidable outside threat with 45 catches for 711 yards. Wake Forest was still searching for its fourth receiver when fall camp ended, and that might end up being Greene, the freshman from Mount Airy High School who already has the physicality of a college receiver.

