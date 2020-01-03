Sam Hartman. Newman’s decision to transfer thrusts Hartman back into the starting role, which he held for the first nine games of the 2018 season. In limited time this past season, Hartman showed growth in a few areas while retaining his redshirt. He’ll have the reins to the offense in 2020 with one proven star at wide receiver (Surratt) and one emerging star (Greene), and a promising running back (Walker), but with a lot of other young pieces around him.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Recommended for you

Load comments