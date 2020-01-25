WakeBasketball

Wake Forest’s Andrien White, right, shoots a 3-pointer over Virginia Tech’s Jalen Cone last week.

Andrien White scored a season-high 22 points at Clemson and matched a season-high with six rebounds.

He has emerged as more of a threat in the last three games for the Deacons. Against Virginia Tech last week he scored what was then a season-high 14 points, and then had nine points against Boston College — six of those coming on 3s on back-to-back possessions early in the second half, which helped Wake Forest pull away from the Eagles last weekend.

“This team needs something from me, and I have to be able to bring it every night, whatever that may be, whether it’s scoring or trying to get on the boards, help the bigs out down there,” White said.

