Chris Lanzilli has moved past the disappointment of going undrafted in June’s MLB draft and has spent the last few weeks gathering as much perspective as he can on what his next step will be.
By the end of this month, Lanzilli will either sign as an undrafted free agent or return to Wake Forest.
“Kind of just talking to different people, get different perspectives that have been here,” Lanzilli said. “Obviously nobody’s experienced this COVID situation, but (they) have been in a similar situation of signing or going back to school.
“I’ve taken all of those perspectives and — I’m just going to do whatever makes sense.”
The junior outfielder is one of the last remaining question marks about next year’s roster. Coach Tom Walter said Thursday that the other draft-eligible Deacons — Bobby Seymour, Shane Muntz, William Fleming and Antonio Menendez, among others — are all “kind of dead-set on coming back.”
The Deacons’ Jared Shuster was picked in the first round by the Braves, and the left-handed pitcher signed last month. William Simoneit, a grad transfer from Cornell, signed as an undrafted free agent with Oakland, and earlier this week DJ Poteet signed with the Tigers, forgoing the rest of his Wake Forest career.
Otherwise, Wake Forest’s roster remains mostly intact — and would be further boosted by the return of Lanzilli, who has hit 31 home runs and has 112 RBI in 123 games.
Lanzilli said he’s heard from about 10-15 teams, and that all of them offer the same thing — undrafted free agents are allowed to sign for a maximum of $20,000. Minor League Baseball announced a blanket cancellation at all levels, so opportunities to develop would be limited until spring training in 2021.
“I talked to some managers, some general managers,” Lanzilli said. “It’s good to talk to guys high up and see their perspectives on where I’m at in my baseball career and how I need to improve.”
The specifics there, he said, are an improved knowledge of the strike zone and steady defense — both of which he felt improved from last year to this season, but didn’t get a chance to fully display because of the coronavirus-shortened schedule.
“Obviously it’s an emotional thing because you work your whole life to play professional baseball and here’s this opportunity, and sometimes it’s hard to say no to that,” Walter said. “But Chris also is smart enough to look at it and say, ‘Well, there’s not going to be a minor league season, so what am I signing to go do? If I go back to school, what am I really missing? I’m missing a spring training next year, but I also get an ACC season next year.’”
Other than Lanzilli, one other question mark remains in an incoming freshman who was drafted last month.
Jackson Miller, a signee from Trinity, Fla., was picked 65th overall by the Cincinnati Reds. He is one of two Reds picks who hasn’t signed yet and the slot value for his selection is $1.03 million. Of the Reds’ four picks who have signed, two signed below slot value, one at equal value and one above.
“I know the number that they were putting out there that they were going to take was a good bit higher than that,” Walter said of Miller’s pre-draft submitted bonus request. “To me, that sounds right, that the Reds are trying to figure out (how to sign him). I would be surprised if he signs for slot.”
With a draft reduced from 40 rounds to five, and limited signings because of baseball’s uncertainty, the talent level in college baseball will seemingly be at an all-time high for 2021 — and that’s something that will reverberate in following years, too.
The key will become relying on team culture and it won’t mean every team improves, Walter said.
“I think college baseball will never be deeper and more talented. But you know how that is, that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re better,” Walter said. “Part of that is managing your roster and managing your clubhouse, and it’s hard. You’ve got freshmen and sophomores that have been waiting one and two years for their opportunity and then all of a sudden there’s a guy back in the program … and all of a sudden that kid’s gotta wait another year.
“So it’s hard, it’s going to be hard. The team culture this year is going to be more important than ever. I think what you’ll see is I think teams across the board are going to be more talented, but that doesn’t always mean they play better.”
