Wake Forest's Chaundee Brown (23) said he expects the team to play with fire Wednesday in its season opener because the ACC media picked them to finish 15th in the league.

When Wake Forest has appeared lethargic in some of these early morning practices, there has been a succinct point made to the Deacons: they were picked to finish last in the ACC by a media vote.

“First game, I know we’re going to come out with a lot of fire because we’ve got it in the back of our minds that they have us picked 15th,” junior Chaundee Brown said. “… If we’re sluggish, one of the coaches will point it out and that’ll get us motivated, get us going in practice, especially early in the mornings.

“When we’re doing stuff wrong, we’re just doing easy mistakes that we usually don’t make, that’s when he’ll throw that out. He’ll say, ‘We’re playing like a 15-team right now.’”

Not much is expected from outside of the program, which has seen two straight 11-20 seasons, with matching 4-14 records in the ACC.

Despite returning six of the top seven scorers and adding transfer Andrien White and three freshmen who figure to provide boosts of various levels, Wake Forest is expected to remain in the cellar of the ACC in Coach Danny Manning’s sixth season. The Deacons are 65-93 and 24-66 in the ACC under Manning, including a 5-40 mark in ACC road games.

So, here comes Wake Forest, out to set itself apart from preseason expectations — or lack thereof.

“We know that we shouldn’t be picked in that position, but you know, we’ve gotta change it. And that starts Wednesday,” Brown said.

Here are five things to watch as the Deacons open the season at Boston College on Wednesday night:

