Coach Dave Clawson is pleased with the fact that his Wake Forest team hasn't given him the impression that it's accomplished anything significant in its 4-0 start to the season.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Last week's game against Elon tested the maturity of Wake Forest’s football team. This week's game against Boston College will test whether there’s a sense of accomplishment.
That was at least part of the case each of the last two times
Wake Forest started 4-0, and each time the Deacons lost that fifth game.
“In 2016, I felt that we were so used to losing for so long, and then when we finally went 4-0, it’s hard not to get excited and just be like, ‘We finally arrived,’” sixth-year left tackle Justin Herron said Tuesday. “… And then in 2017, we knew we were good. And I felt that we just got complacent. Does that make sense?”
Yes, it does.
Wake Forest team captains Justin Herron (from left), Cade Carney, Essang Bassey and Justin Strnad walk out for the coin toss Saturday prior to the game against Elon at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest was coming off a pair of 3-9 seasons when it won its first four games in 2016. In the three seasons before that, the Deacons were a combined 10-26 and had won two games in a row once.
And then Wake Forest repeated its 4-0 start in 2017, including a win at Boston College — the location of Saturday’s game. But the stumble occurred after getting “complacent,” as Herron said.
Avoiding such a pitfall this time around — when fourth- and-fifth year players on this team were freshmen and sophomores back in those previous years — means the Deacons must avoid getting ahead of themselves.
“The one thing about this team is we have a lot of seniors who were here during those times when we (started) undefeated and then kind of finished average at the end of the season. So we’ve been preaching, ‘Do not let history repeat itself,’” Herron said. “I think we’ve done a really good job of making sure that we stay humble and staying hungry and making sure that we’re the same team every week and we’re doing — we just do what we do.
“So that’s the biggest difference between this team and the teams of the past.”
It’s the seventh time in program history that Wake Forest has started a season with four straight wins, and three of them have come in Coach Dave Clawson’s six seasons at the helm.
In 2016, the Deacons went to N.C. State and fell behind 17-0 in the first quarter, which wound up being the losing margin. In 2017 the defeat came in more painful fashion — the Deacons looked to be the better team against Florida State, but a late touchdown pass from James Blackman to Auden Tate sealed the first loss.
These fifth games under Clawson haven’t gone according to plan, but he also thinks the Deacons can use a history of failure in this situation to their advantage.
“I shared that with our football team the other day, that this is nice. But we’ve been here before,” Clawson said. “How did we handle it in ’16? How did we handle it in ’17? How can we be better? What can we do better?
“I think the fact that we’ve been in this position before will help us.”
It also helps that the Deacons feel this is more of a balanced team than in those previous seasons — or in any season under Clawson.
Wake Forest redshirt junior quarterback Jamie Newman runs on the field with the rest of the team before Saturday's game against Elon at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Under the guidance of quarterback Jamie Newman, Wake Forest’s offense ranks first or second in the ACC for scoring, total offense and passing. And with adjustments paying dividends, the Deacons’ defense is no longer a liability — Wake Forest is fifth in scoring defense (20.2 points allowed per game) and second in opponents’ third-down conversion rate (27.4%).
“I think in ’16, we went into every game saying, ‘Boy, we’ve gotta hold them to 20 or you’re in trouble.’ And I think in ’17 we felt if we didn’t score 40 we were in trouble,” Clawson said. “I think this is, and I said this at the beginning of the year, I think this is the best balance we’ve had here between offense and defense.
“I think we can win a 20-17 game or a 17-10 game, and I think we can win a 45-42 game.”
It’s likely to be a close game, regardless of how many points are scored. There’s the oddity that the road team has won five straight games in this series, and perhaps even odder that the team that has scored first has won 11 straight.
Clawson made it clear he respects Boston College’s program, and said, “If you ever show up and play BC and you think you’re ready, you’re going to get embarrassed,” but he also made it clear he likes what he’s seen from his team through four games.
“I think our team is a little bit more mature this year, I think we’re older and we’ve got more kids in their fourth and fifth year and there’s a part of me that thinks the ’16 and ’17 teams were kind of happy to be 4-0,” Clawson said. “I don’t want to say they were satisfied, but that was like an accomplishment.
“I don’t feel, with this football team, they feel like they’ve accomplished anything yet.”
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt senior wide receiver (5) and redshirt freshman defensive back Kenneth Dicks III (10) celebrate the Deacons' 49-7 victory over the Elon Pheonix in an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt senior wide receiver Scotty Washington makes a reception in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest freshman linebacker Zach Ranson (34) tackles Elon redshirt freshman quarterback Joey Baughman (3) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt junior quarterback Jamie Newman throws a pass in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Elon senior defensive back Daniel Reid-Bennett (26) tackles Wake Forest redshirt sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) celebrates making a reception for a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest football players take a moment to themselves prior to an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest senior defensive back Essang Bassey (21, right) breaks up a pass intended for Elon sophomore wide receiver Avery Jones (7) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Elon senior defensive back Greg Liggs, Jr. (21) breaks up a pass intended for Wake Forest redshirt senior wide receiver Scotty Washington (7) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt junior defensive back Justin Bartee (26, from left), redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Adam Winter and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Ian Driscoll raise their helmets to celebrate the Deacons' 49-7 victory over the Elon Pheonix in an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt senior wide receiver Scotty Washington celebrates after scoring a touchdown over Elon in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson shouts in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt freshman wide receiver A.T. Perry (89) and redshirt freshman wide receiver Isaiah Isaac (21) celebrate Perry's touchdown over Elon in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Fans watch Wake Forest play Elon in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14, left) and freshman running back Kenneth Walker III celebrate Surratt's touchdown over Elon in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) makes a reception for a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt junior quarterback Jamie Newman runs out on the field with the rest of the team prior to an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson celebrates after scoring a touchdown over Elon in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt freshman wide receiver A.T. Perry (89) celebrates his touchdown over Elon freshman defensive back Antonio White (3) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt freshman defensive back Kenneth Dicks III celebrates a sack over Elon in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt senior defensive back Amari Henderson (4) tackles Elon sophomore wide receiver Jackson Parham (14) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) makes a reception for a touchdown over Elon in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) breaks away from Elon senior Cole Taylor (80) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) and redshirt senior wide receiver Steven Claude (5) celebrate Surratt's touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest cheerleaders perform between the first and second quarters of an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt senior wide receiver Scotty Washington celebrates making a reception in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson runs the ball for a touchdown over Elon in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Elon senior running back De'Sean McNair (28) is tackled by Wake Forest redshirt freshman defensive lineman Royce Francis (97) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt senior wide receiver Scotty Washington runs the ball for a touchdown over Elon in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt junior quarterback Jamie Newman throws a pass in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest senior kicker Dom Maggio (8) and sophomore placekicker Nick Sciba (4) celebrate Sciba's successful point after touchdown over Elon in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest cheerleaders perform in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest freshman running back Kenneth Walker III (25) fumbles while tackled by Elon sophomore linebacker Jamir Malone (50) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest sophomore quarterback Sam Hartman looks at the scoreboard from the sidelines in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest freshman quarterback Michael Kern (15) runs the ball in the third quarter of an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest team captains Justin Herron (from left), Cade Carney, Essang Bassey and Justin Strnad walk out for the coin toss prior to an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Elon redshirt freshman quarterback Joey Baughman (3) is tackled by Wake Forest freshman linebacker Zach Ranson (34) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest freshman running back Kenneth Walker III (25) runs the ball for a touchdown over Elon in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt junior defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr. (9) takcles Elon sophomore running back Jaylan Thomas (6) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt junior quarterback Jamie Newman looks for a pass in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Elon senior running back De'Sean McNair (28) is tackled by Wake Forest redshirt junior defensive lineman Manny Walker (13) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt senior tight end Jack Freudenthal (86) congratulates redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson after Roberson's touchdown over Elon in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest freshman running back Kenneth Walker III (25) breaks away from Elon freshman defensive back Tre'Von Jones (10) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt senior wide receiver Scotty Washington celebrates after scoring a touchdown over Elon in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Elon sophomore defensive back Marcus Hillman (5) tackles Wake Forest freshman running back Kenneth Walker III (25) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Elon senior defensive back Daniel Reid-Bennett (26) celebrates his interception over Wake Forest with teammates in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Elon head coach Tony Trisciani watches a play in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Wake Forest on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt senior wide receiver Scotty Washington (7) and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) walk off the field following the Deacons' 49-7 victory over the Elon Pheonix in an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Elon freshman defensive back Tre'Von Jones (10) trips up Wake Forest redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson (82) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
