The average attendance for home games at Joel Coliseum was 6,904 this season, the lowest in the 31-season history of the building. It was the first time that the average was less than half of the building’s 14,665-person capacity and was the second straight season with the lowest attendance (last season’s average was 7,626).
Manning was asked what he can do, aside from the obvious of winning more games, to win back fan support.
Manning: “The biggest thing is making sure we’re playing a style of basketball that’s exciting and fun. That’s what I can control. I can’t control the other things that go into it, in terms of how we market or how we — the entertainment piece. But I think in this day and age, I think that is an important piece.
“At the end of the day, it’s gotta be obviously basketball-driven with an exciting play out on the court. And that’s something that we have to continue to do a better job of, is bringing that excitement to the Joel with our play.”
