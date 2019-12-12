Webb Simpson, a former Wake Forest star and the 2012 U.S. Open champion, has been named the honorary chairman of the 2021 U.S. Junior Amateur that will be played at The Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst.
Simpson, a 2008 graduate of Wake Forest, grew up at CCNC where his family has been a member for years.
Simpson, who is competing at the President’s Cup in Australia, is excited about the chance to be the chairman.
“The opportunity to assist with the players’ experiences at one of my home clubs for a USGA championship is very special to me,” said Simpson, a native of Raleigh who lives in Charlotte. “I’m thrilled that they will be able to share what The Country Club of North Carolina community has to offer, in addition to its fantastic courses.
"We want the players to feel at home and feel the warmth of our hospitality. I am so proud to be part of the U.S. Junior Amateur at CCNC.”
Simpson, 34, won his first PGA Tour tournament at the Wyndham Championship in 2011. He is a member of CCNC and plays host to a youth tournament there in the summer.
The 2021 championship at CCNC will mark the second time the championship’s expanded field format will be used. The expanded field – from 156 to 264 golfers – will debut next year at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn.
In 2021, the Dogwood Course will be used for both stroke play and match play and the Cardinal Course will be the stroke-play co-host at CCNC. In the 2018 North Carolina Golf Panel rankings the Dogwood was ranked fifth in the state and the Cardinal was ranked 15th.
The 74th U.S. Junior Amateur will be the third USGA championship to be conducted at CCNC. Previously, Hal Sutton won the 1980 U.S. Amateur and Doris Chen won the 2010 U.S. Girls’ Junior.
“The USGA is honored to have Webb serve as our honorary chairman at his home club in his home state,” said Mark Hill of the USGA. “The U.S. Junior Amateur attracts the best players and we are excited that the next generation of elite golfers will have the opportunity to be in the presence of a U.S. Open champion. We look forward to the excitement he will bring to the player and fan experience.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.