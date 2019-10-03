Wake Forest is doing something it’s never done entering Manning’s sixth season at the helm.
The Deacons are practicing early.
There’s a wait-and-see nature to this, but at least until games begin, Wake Forest will hold practices in the morning and weight-lifting sessions in the afternoon. For at least the first few days last week, practice started before 7 a.m.
In years past, it’s been the opposite. Manning said his trepidation with the schedule shift when the Deacons start playing games is that they’ll travel, get back to Winston-Salem late and then have to turn around quickly for a practice.
So, some tinkering will be required — but for now, the Deacons seem to have embraced the change.
“Personally I feel like I like the morning practice better, I feel like it wakes me up, gets me going,” Brown said. “Last year we practiced in the morning, lifted in the afternoon. You know, afternoon, you have two or three classes a day, your body is dead and you’ve gotta go to practice and wake yourself back up.
“But I feel like the morning, you’ve gotta wake yourself up also but I get my body generated and going. I don’t know about the other guys, but I definitely like the morning practices better.”
