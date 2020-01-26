WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Wake Forest women's basketball team grabbed a 65-60 victory against Syracuse in the Lawrence Joel Veteran Memorial Coliseum.
The Demon Deacons (12-8, 5-4 ACC) got strong contributions from the bench to move past the Syracuse Orange (9-10, 3-5 ACC) on Sunday afternoon. The reserves scored 23 points, led by Ona Udoh's 12 points as she continues to work her way back from missing the start of ACC play.
Wake was led in scoring by Alex Sharp's 16 points on 4-of-5 from three-point range, leaving her just four points away from becoming the 27th member of the 1,000-point club in program history. Point guard Gina Conti didn't have a big day in the scoring column, but she did contribute seven assists despite battling foul trouble all day.
The Orange was led by Kiara Lewis' 17 points, one of two Syracuse players who cracked double-figures.
The win helps stop a two-game skid for the Deacs just before they head on a two-game road trip to face off with Pittsburgh and Boston College.
The first leg of that road trip comes on Thursday at 7 p.m. against Pittsburgh, who is winless in conference play, sitting at 0-8.
