WakeFB (copy)

Coach Dave Clawson and the Wake Forest football team have an open weekend. Their next game is Oct. 12 against the Louisville Cardinals.

Wake Forest’s football team has the weekend off, and when it returns to the field it’ll do so looking to win for the first time after an off week under Coach Dave Clawson.

The Deacons are 0-6 in the previous five seasons after a week off, and Clawson said earlier this week on his radio show that it’s something the staff has examined and hopes to have addressed.

We’ll get to those methods later.

In the meantime, here are a few notable items moving forward for the No. 22 Deacons:

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments