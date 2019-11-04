Wake Forest kicker Dom Maggio (8) was named the ACC Specialist of the Week following his performance in the Deacons' 44-10 victory against the N.C. State Wolfpack.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest won 44-10 on Saturday against N.C. State and is now ranked No. 22 in the latest poll released by The Associated Press.
Here are a few notes about Deacons football, which will be on the road this week against Virginia Tech:
Maggio wins weekly award from ACC
Wake Forest punter Dom Maggio was named the ACC specialist of the week — the second straight game the Deacons have played and picked up the award.
Maggio had five of his six punts against the Wolfpack downed at or inside the N.C. State 10-yard line — two of them at the 10, one at the 8, one at the 4 and one at the 2. The senior from Monkton, Md., averaged 41.2 yards per punt.
Maggio excelled against Florida State, also, and since he had six touchbacks in the Deacons’ first three games of the season, he’s had one in the past five.
Nick Sciba was named the ACC specialist of the week after making five field goals against Florida State in Wake Forest’s previous game.
Virginia Tech safety Divine Deablo, a Mount Tabor graduate, was named the ACC’s defensive back of the week. Deablo returned a fumble 98 yards for a touchdown at Notre Dame — a momentum-changing play at the end of the first half for the Hokies — and also had an interception and five tackles.
Kickoff time announced for Wake Forest-Clemson
Wake Forest will travel to Clemson for a Nov. 16 game against Clemson and running back Travis Etienne (9). The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m.
Richard Shiro
Wake Forest’s game at Clemson on Nov. 16 will start at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on either ABC or ESPN, the ACC announced Monday.
As it stands now, Wake Forest and Clemson are the ACC’s only ranked teams — the Deacons at No. 22, the Tigers at No. 4 — in The Associated Press poll. The first College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday night, with Wake Forest likely to receive its first ranking (the 2014 season was the first for the CFP) in that poll.
Which network the game lands on will be determined this weekend, likely after Clemson’s game against N.C. State ends (it starts at 7:30).
There is no more mystery about which TV network will show this weekend's game. The Wake Forest at Virginia Tech game will be on the ACC Network. The Louisville-Miami game will be on ESPN2.
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with senior offensive lineman Jake Benzinger (73).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
North Carolina State freshman quarterback Devin Leary (13) passes under pressure from Wake Forest junior defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr. (9).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Kendall Hinton (2) is forced out of bounds just short of a touchdown by North Carolina State sophomore defensive back Tyler Baker-Williams (13).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) throws a touchdown pass to senior tight end Jack Freudenthal (86) under pressure from North Carolina State freshman linebacker Payton Wilson (11).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior tight end Jack Freudenthal (86) catches a touchdown pass.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior tight end Jack Freudenthal (86) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior tight end Jack Freudenthal (86) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) runs the ball on his way to a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior defensive back Essang Bassey (21) celebrates after the Demon Deacons forced a turnover from North Carolina State freshman wide receiver Keyon Lesane (85).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest freshman defensive back Kennedth Dicks III (10) celebrates after recovering a fumble.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior defensive back Amari Henderson (4) celebrates after intercepting a pass.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior defensive back Amari Henderson (4) celebrates after intercepting a pass.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior tight end Brandon Chapman (23) catches a pass.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Kendall Hinton (2) catches a pass over coverage from North Carolina State sophomore defensive back Tyler Baker-Williams (13).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest head basketball coach Danny Manning, right, stands with his players at the Demon Deacon football game against North Carolina State.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Former Wake Forest head coach Jim Caldwell laughs as he is honored prior to the Demon Deacons' game against North Carolina State.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Former Wake Forest head coach Jim Caldwell leads the Demon Deacons onto the field for their game against North Carolina State.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
North Carolina State freshman quarterback Devin Leary (13) passes.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior running back Cade Carney (36) runs the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior running back Cade Carney (36) runs the ball as North Carolina State freshman defensive back Jakeen Harris (39) attempts to tackle.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Scotty Washington (7) catches a pass in front of coverage from North Carolina State freshman cornerback Malik Dunlap (24).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Scotty Washington (7) runs after a reception as North Carolina State freshman cornerback Malik Dunlap (24) attempts to tackle.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Steve Claude (5) attempts to fall on the ball after a North Carolina State fumble.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior tight end Jack Freudenthal (86) scores a touchdown as junior tight end Brandon Chapman (23) celebrates.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior tight end Jack Freudenthal (86) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with senior wide receiver Scotty Washington (7).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
N.C. State freshman quarterback Devin Leary made his first career start Saturday.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior linebacker Ja'Cquez Williams (30) celebrates a tackle with senior defensive back Essang Bassey (21).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) runs after dodging a tackle from North Carolina State freshman cornerback Malik Dunlap (24).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest freshman running back Kenneth Walker (25) runs the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore kicker Nick Sciba (4) kicks a field goal.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior running back Cade Carney (36) runs the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest freshman running back Kenneth Walker (25) leaps over North Carolina State sophomore safety Tanner Ingle (10).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest freshman running back Kenneth Walker (25) leaps over North Carolina State sophomore safety Tanner Ingle (10).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Steve Claude (5) catches a pass.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
North Carolina State graduate wide receiver Tabari Hines (5) is tackled after a reception by Wake Forest senior defensive back Amari Henderson (4).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr. (9) pressures North Carolina State freshman quarterback Devin Leary (13).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
A Wake Forest cheerleader cheers on the Demon Deacons.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest freshman quarterback Michael Kern (15) prepares to pass.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. (45) looks across the line of scrimmage at North Carolina State freshman quarterback Devin Leary (13) before Leary was sacked.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest freshman running back Kenneth Walker III (25) is tackled after a run by North Carolina State freshman linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. (15).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Freshman defensive lineman Shamar McCollum of Wake Forest (15) pressures freshman quarterback Devin Leary of N.C. State (13).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior defensive back Traveon Redd (17) celebrates after breaking up a pass.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
A bowl of oranges sits near one of the end zones at Wake Forest during the Demon Deacons' game against North Carolina State.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson speaks with North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren after the Demon Deacons defeated the Wolfpack 44-10.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest players celebrate after defeating North Carolina State 44-10.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest players celebrate after defeating North Carolina State 44-10.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest freshman defensive lineman Shamar McCollum (15) celebrates after the Demon Deacons defeated North Carolina State 44-10.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior running back Cade Carney (36) and senior offensive lineman Nathan Gilliam (71) pose for a photo after the Demon Deacons defeated North Carolina State 44-10 on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior running back DeAndre' Delaney (29) poses for a photo after the Demon Deacons defeated North Carolina State 44-10.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest players pose for a photo with North Carolina State graduate wide receiver Tabari Hines (5) on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Hines was formerly a Demon Deacon.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Kendall Hinton (2) runs after a reception as North Carolina State sophomore defensive back Tyler Baker-Williams (13) attempts to tackle.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
North Carolina State freshman quarterback Devin Leary (13) passes under pressure from Wake Forest freshman defensive linemen Rondell Bothroyd (40) and Shamar McCollum (15).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
North Carolina State freshman quarterback Devin Leary (13) as Wake Forest junior linebacker Ja'Cquez Williams (30) tackles.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior linebacker Ja'Cquez Williams (30) celebrates a sack with freshman defensive lineman Ja'Core Johns (41).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore offensive linemen Sean Maginn (79) and Michael Jurgens (55) on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch, left, and Direct of Athletics John Currie stand on the sideline near the end of the Demon Deacons' drubbing of North Carolina State on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior wide receiver Davis Johnson (11) takes the field for the Demon Deacons' game against N.C. State on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest captains, from left, Essang Bassey and Cade Carney prepare to walk to midfield for the pregame coin toss.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest captains, from left, Essang Bassey, Cade Carney, Justin Herron and Jack Freudenthal walk to midfield for the pregame coin toss.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior tight end Jack Freudenthal (86) is congratulated after scoring a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior defensive back Traveon Redd (17) and senior defensive back Amari Henderson (4) celebrate after Henderson intercepted a pass.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore kicker Nick Sciba (4) celebrates with senior punter Dom Maggio (8) after kicking a field goal on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Kendall Hinton (2) runs after a reception.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with senior offensive lineman Jake Benzinger (73).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior tight end Jack Freudenthal (86) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with junior tight end Brandon Chapman (23).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest freshman defensive lineman Shamar McCollum (15) pressures North Carolina State freshman quarterback Devin Leary (13).
Andrew Dye/Journal
