GREENSBORO — Wake Forest plays Pittsburgh in the first round of the ACC Tournament today at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Here are some noteworthy items heading into that game, which begins at 4:30.
Professional inquiries
Wake Forest stands to lose two of its top four scorers after this season, with seniors Brandon Childress (15.5 points per game) and Andrien White (9.2) both set to move on.
The juniors in between them on the scoring list (and leading rebounders) — Olivier Sarr (13.5) and Chaundee Brown (12.4) — said they haven’t given any thought to forgoing their senior seasons to turn pro.
“No, not at all. Not yet. I’m focused on winning the tournament with my team and no, not yet. Not at all,” Sarr said when asked if he’d given thought about turning pro.
“I’m not really thinking about that right now, I’m trying to think about just — it’s the ACC tournament,” Brown said. “It hasn’t really been on my mind the whole season.”
Practice at Page
The Deacons went through some shooting drills at the Greensboro Coliseum for about 45 minutes Monday, but that served more of a purpose to get acclimated with their surroundings than to actually game plan for Pitt.
The real practice of the day was held earlier at Page High School in Greensboro, where Coach Danny Manning was a star before transferring when his father became an assistant coach at Kansas. Manning led Page to the 1983 state championship.
“I walked in there and it smells the same,” Manning said. “I remember the spots where I threw up from Coach (Mac) Morris running us up and down the court. It was nice to be back, and (we) reminisced for a quick second before we practiced.”
“I knew,” White said when asked if he knew beforehand that the high school was where his coach starred. “If the guys didn’t know, we were told when we were coming in and we looked up and saw his ’83 championship banner.”
Torry Johnson’s status
Senior guard Torry Johnson said he has a bruised right knee that’s caused him to miss the last three games.
Johnson, who scored 12 points at Pitt in the teams’ only meeting this season, said he’s day-to-day and unsure if he’ll be able to play Tuesday.
“I got an MRI and you could see a lot of bruising in it, so I’m still day-to-day, see how it feels,” Johnson said. “… It’s painful moving, so I’ve been doing certain rehab and icing to get it down because, obviously, you know, it’s my last year. But I only want to play if I’m healthy.”
Unfamiliar Panthers
When Wake Forest beat Pitt by 69-65 on Jan. 4, it was already the third ACC game of the season. But the Deacons played those first two teams — Boston College and N.C. State — again later in the season.
There was no such rematch with Pitt, making this the most-unfamiliar team possible for the Deacons to be facing.
“It’s always good to look back,” White said of watching film from the first meeting with Pitt. “I’m sure they’re going to run a lot of the same things they’ve been running all year, and I’m sure we’re going to run a lot of the same things, but just with the little things we’ll change.
“Watching that film will be good, getting the personnel.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.