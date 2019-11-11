Wake Forest faces the unenviable task of bouncing back from its second loss of the season by heading to Clemson for a game against the No. 3 Tigers on Saturday.
Here are a few notes on the Deacons heading into that game:
Remaining schedule comes into focus
Wake Forest’s loss at Virginia Tech, coupled with Clemson’s win at N.C. State, means the Tigers will represent the ACC’s Atlantic Division in the league’s championship game Dec. 7 in Charlotte.
The clincher also means Wake Forest knows exactly how many games it has left in the season, and it’s a number that should allow Wake Forest’s depth to expand.
“There are a bunch of guys that if we can get through this week, now, yeah for Clemson, yes,” Coach Dave Clawson said last week of playing freshmen who haven’t played yet this season.
The Deacons have four games left: Three regular-season games (at Clemson, home against Duke and at Syracuse) plus whatever bowl game comes from how the rest of the season plays out. Last season was the first for the NCAA’s four-game maximum redshirt rule, which means players can play in up to four games — any four — and retain a redshirt.
Wake Forest has a few freshmen who could see the field for the first time against Clemson, or in the following two weeks.
“There’s a number of guys, (linebacker) Jaylen Hudson, who’s really improved,” Clawson said. “(Running back) Kendrell Flowers, (receivers) Taylor Morin, Donavon Greene — these are all guys that can be on special teams and give us depth.
“And in some ways their redshirt year is over after the Virginia Tech game.”
Those four named by Clawson have not played in a game yet. A few others have played in one game, and so they could factor into the mix for the final three. They are: linebacker Zach Ranson and safety A.J. Williams.
Rushing attack
Wake Forest’s 63 rushing yards at Virginia Tech marked the worst total for the Deacons in a game since the penultimate game of the 2015 season.
It came after a game against N.C. State in which Wake Forest scored 44 points and came away with concerns about its run efficiency.
“We were down from our season average in run efficiency. We probably had too many TFLs,” senior offensive lineman Jake Benzinger said last week.
The Hokies had seven tackles for loss, and the Deacons gave up eight against the Wolfpack. That came after allowing an average of less than five in the previous six games.
Job security
Clawson was asked last week about job security at major programs in light of Willie Taggart’s firing as coach of Florida State.
“I think there (are) certain places that maybe are set up to have instant success. That a coach retires like a Bob Stoops and obviously left that (Oklahoma) program in really good shape and then a guy comes in and continues to elevate it,” Clawson said. “A lot of times when there are job changes, there’s a reason for change.
“And there’s problems they’ve gotta get fixed, and we don’t have free agency, and it’s — to have a year and a half to fix it, I don’t know if, at most places, if that’s a realistic expectation.”
In the six days since, Arkansas fired Chad Morris, who, like Taggart, was in his second season with the school.
Wait on time, network
The ACC announced Monday that the time and TV network for the Nov. 23 game between Duke and Wake Forest, the Deacons’ home finale, will be determined this weekend.
This game and the Pittsburgh-Virginia Tech game were designated for six-day holds, which means the time and network will be announced Sunday.
One of the games will land in the ACC Network’s night-game slot for a 7:30 kickoff.
