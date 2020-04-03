Former Wake Forest star Tim Duncan is a strong contender to be included in the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction class.
What you need to know:
What: Announcement of 2020 Hall of Fame class.
When: Noon Saturday, ESPN.
Voting: A finalist needs 18 of 24 votes from the Honors Committee for election.
Enshrinement: Aug. 28-30, Springfield, Mass.
FINALISTS
North American Committee
Kobe Bryant: Five-time NBA champion with Lakers, 2008 NBA MVP, two-time NBA Finals MVP, 18-time NBA All-Star, 11-time All-NBA first team, fourth on all-time scoring list (33,643).
Tim Duncan: Former Wake Forest star is a five-time NBA champion with the Spurs, two-time NBA MVP, two-time NBA Finals MVP, 15-time NBA All-Star, eight-time NBA All-Defensive first team. Unanimous first-time All-America in 1996 and 1997. Won Naismith, Rupp and Oscar Robertson Awards with AP college player of the year in 1997.
Kevin Garnett: 2008 NBA champion with Celtics, 2004 NBA MVP, 15-time NBA All-Star, nine-time NBA All-Defensive first team.
Eddie Sutton: Four-time NCAA national coach of the year, in top 10 in all-time Division I victories, teams played in three Final Fours.
Rudy Tomjanovich: Spent 34 seasons with Rockets as player, assistant coach and head coach (NBA titles in 1994, 1995). Coached United States to gold medal at 2000 Olympics.
Women's Committee
Tamika Catchings: 2012 WNBA champion with Fever, 2011 WNBA MVP, 2012 WNBA Finals MVP, 10-time WNBA All-Star, four-time Olympic gold medalist.
Kim Mulkey: Coached Baylor to three NCAA championships, ranks third-all-time in win percentage.
Barbara Stevens: Fifth coach in NCAA women's history to reach 1,000 career victories, five-time Division II coach of the year, has taken Bentley to 10 Division II Fab Fours and won 2014 national championship.
