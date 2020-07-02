Nearly all of Wake Forest’s football team has returned to Winston-Salem and is going through voluntary workouts.
Wake Forest brought players back to campus in three phases, and the third is nearly complete after the first phase was initiated in early June. Phase Two occurred in mid-June and Phase Three, which accounts for more than half of the roster, started Monday. Players from the first two phases have undergone COVID-19 testing, and the entire team will go through more testing in the next week.
Athletics Director John Currie declined to go into specifics tonight about test results from the first two phases of players returning — the first phase was a small number of players who’d undergone surgeries in the past year, while the second phase included players who had off-campus housing arrangements.
But Currie said the department has been pleased with results.
“We defer to the university policy on testing protocols and results. But I can tell you that we were very pleased with our student-athletes,” Currie said. “Based upon the results, they’ve been doing a great job of following social distancing protocols, wearing masks.”
Student-athletes were told to quarantine before returning to Winston-Salem, Currie said, and were reminded to “wear masks and practice social distancing and be careful in transit.”
“We’ve been very pleased with how seriously our students have taken their responsibility, not just to keep themselves safe but also all the people that are taking care of them,” Currie said. “Those cafeteria workers and residence life and housing folks and our athletic trainers and support staff, et cetera.”
Forsyth County health officials today reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths. The death count for the county is 37, while there have been at least 3,132 positive tests.
Currie said Wake Forest student-athletes are not required to sign waivers or documents releasing the school from liability in event of a positive test, as has been the case elsewhere in the country. He also said, citing FERPA and HIPAA rules, that the department would not release any testing statistics.
There are no full teams back yet at Wake Forest. Currie said the basketball teams will return next week for voluntary workouts.
