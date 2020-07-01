DJ Poteet has signed with the Detroit Tigers as an undrafted free agent, bringing an end to his time with Wake Forest’s baseball program.
The Tigers announced the signing this afternoon. It comes in the same week of the announcement that there won’t be minor league baseball this year, meaning Poteet’s first chance at playing in games in the Tigers organization will be in 2021.
Poteet started his Deacons career as an outfielder but has played some second base for the past two seasons. Before this past season was canceled, Poteet was hitting .266 with 13 RBI in 18 games.
Poteet’s freshman season in 2018 was his best, hitting .255 with nine home runs, which was tied for the team high. He started 55 of 57 games and his .462 slugging percentage was second on the team, also.
Last season, Poteet hit .199 and led the team with 67 strikeouts.
Poteet is the third Deacon to sign with an MLB team in the past month. Jared Shuster signed with the Braves as their first-round pick, and William Simoneit signed with the Oakland Athletics as an undrafted free agent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.