Records

7-11 ACC, 14-15 overall

Coach

Jen Hoover

Players to watch

Ivana Raca, 16.8 points, 6.7 rebounds

Alex Sharp, 12.3 points, 8.8 rebounds

Season in summary

The Deacs lost five games by five points or fewer and led quite a few conference games late before eventually losing. Hoover finally got to play a full season with a mostly full complement of players. Now it’s time to learn to finish.

Tags

