Records
7-11 ACC, 14-15 overall
Coach
Jen Hoover
Players to watch
Ivana Raca, 16.8 points, 6.7 rebounds
Alex Sharp, 12.3 points, 8.8 rebounds
Season in summary
The Deacs lost five games by five points or fewer and led quite a few conference games late before eventually losing. Hoover finally got to play a full season with a mostly full complement of players. Now it’s time to learn to finish.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.