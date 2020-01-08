Things weren’t clicking for the Wake Forest’s women’s basketball team during a three-game losing slide in November.
Nor were they clicking in an early-December loss to East Tennessee State, and a three-point loss at Miami to begin ACC play certainly wasn’t an ideal start to the league schedule.
All of those moments led to the last two games, though: ACC wins at Duke and against Georgia Tech in the last week for a program that won one ACC game in all of 2018-19.
“Iit started to click at the right time, ACC play … it’s like two seasons now,” junior point guard Gina Conti said. “You have preseason and we had some ups and downs, and then we have ACC play and everybody comes in, everybody’s tough.”
Recently, the Deacons (9-5, 2-1 ACC) have been the tougher team. First there was last week’s 60-58 win at Duke — the first win for the program at Cameron Indoor Stadium since 1993 — on Conti’s game-winning shot in the final seconds. And then Sunday the Deacons welcomed a Georgia Tech team that was 11-2 and won 65-60, grabbing control in the fourth quarter and leading throughout the final quarter.
Not to spend too much time rehashing last season, in which the Deacons lost 16 of their last 17 games, but the fourth-quarter surge was something lacking a season ago.
“Last year … it was like we could stick around with them for three quarters and then we’d get to the last quarter and kind of drop off a little bit,” senior guard Alex Sharp said. “So it’s really cool to be pushing along, staying in those close games, and then hitting … in the fourth quarter and getting ahead.”
Two wins in the first three league games, with 13 ACC games left, hardly makes the Deacons instant contenders in the conference that includes No. 7 Louisville (14-1), No. 8 N.C. State (14-0) and No. 11 Florida State (14-1).
But if nothing else, it’s a sign to the rest of the league that this isn’t the same Wake Forest team of a season ago.
“We learned a lot from last year and we didn’t have our two main characters … and this year we are more grown,” said junior forward Ivana Raca, alluding to Sharp and Elisa Penna each playing half of last season. “We lock into the scout a lot and we play hard in practice, so it’s easier for us in the game.”
Practice seems to be where the Deacons have turned things around — an emphasis from Coach Jen Hoover during the team’s Christmas break.
“To be plain and frank about it, we did not play well (early in the season) and I think understanding that, ‘Guys, it starts in practice,’” Hoover said. “That was a big key during our Christmas break and understanding what we had gone through already to where we were headed.”
Perhaps the most positive part of this stretch for the Deacons is, according to Sharp and Hoover, they still haven’t played their best.
There’s room to grow, starting with Thursday night’s game against Clemson.
“We’re playing really well, but I still don’t think that we’re playing to our full potential, which is exciting,” Sharp said. “We just have to keep working hard and keep trusting in the process and how we’re working in practice right now. Keep building and really see if we can start to hit on all cylinders.”
