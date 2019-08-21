Wake Forest women’s soccer program will celebrate its 25th season with plenty of fanfare and a big home game against Virginia during homecoming weekend next month.
Coach Tony da Luz, who is entering his 23rd season with the Deacons, hopes there are bigger celebrations on the field thanks to a deep and experienced team. The Deacons went 9-9-2 in the 2018 season — a season when they surprised many by winning two games in the NCAA Tournament against Ohio State and West Virginia after not having enough wins to qualify for the ACC Tournament.
For da Luz, the momentum of those tournament wins last season hopefully will carry over to this season.
“I think that momentum can help,” said da Luz, whose Deacons will open their season tonight at Spry Stadium against Temple at 7 p.m. “It’s going to be a fantastic night with our opener there at Spry and then we play Sunday night against App State at Spry, so we’re chomping at the bit to get the season going.”
The Deacons, who are ranked No. 23 in one preseason poll, lost 2-1 to 11th-ranked West Virginia in one preseason match, but they came back to beat Florida 3-2 by scoring two goals in the final seven minutes.
“That was a fantastic win over a really good Florida team, so we are encouraged by our preseason matches,” said da Luz, who has 257 wins in his 22 years as head coach at Wake Forest.
The Deacons have been a consistent winner under da Luz, with 19 NCAA Tournament appearances in his 22 years as coach.
Wake Forest lost four starters from last season, including goalie Nonie Frishette, who played every minute of the 2018 season and had six shutouts.
Also lost to graduation was Bayley Feist, the Deacons’ leading scorer with seven goals and four assists while taking the most shots on the team with 48.
One luxury da Luz has is that his next three leading scorers — Estelle Laurier, Giovanna DeMarco and Abby McNamera — return. They combined for 12 goals and 11 assists last season.
Perhaps the biggest question for the Deacons is goalie, where da Luz says all four on the roster competed hard this preseason.
Graduate transfer Meghan Kennedy will get the start in the opener with Temple, but da Luz says Mac Carmichael, Kaitlyn Parks and Mia Raben have also shown plenty of promise.
“Right now Meghan has that experience, so we’ll lean on her for that,” da Luz said.
Among the newcomers up front who should help with the offense is graduate transfer Hayley Younginer, who played at Wofford where she is second in school history with 35 career goals and third in career points with 79.
One improvement da Luz says his team needs to make is defensively.
“We have to have more pride in achieving shutouts and especially closing out games, and that’s about defense,” da Luz said.
“We didn’t close out games like we should have and went 4-6 in the ACC in the regular season, so we have to improve on that.”
Last season the Deacons scored 31 goals while allowing 26 goals, but getting more consistent on defense will be key.
“It has to start with our defense,” da Luz said.
The Deacons, like a lot of the ACC women’s programs, will have more live games being broadcast thanks to the ACC Network. It’s a benefit that da Luz says is a big deal.
What da Luz is also excited about is celebrating 25 years of Wake Forest women’s soccer.
“We’re really excited about homecoming weekend with a game against Virginia on that Friday night (Sept. 20),” da Luz said.
“We’re going to have a pretty good celebration with the 25 years, so that will be a great weekend.”