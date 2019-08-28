Wake Forest’s women’s soccer team beat 19th-ranked Santa Clara 2-1 on Wednesday night at Spry Stadium.
The Deacons improved to 3-0 this season and Santa Clara fell to 1-2.
Estelle Laurier of the Deacons scored in the 18th minute to give the Deacons a 1-0 lead and in the 65th minute Abby McNamara scored to make it 2-0. Assists on McNamara’s goal were given to Kelcie Hedge and Kelsey Turnbow.
Santa Clara cut the margin to 2-1 with a goal by Loera Scu in the 76th minute.
Goalie Mac Carmichael made eight saves to pick up the win for the Deacons.
Coach Tony da Luz and his Deacons hit the road for the first time this season on Sunday and will play Charlotte at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.