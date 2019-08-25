Wake Forest’s women’s soccer team beat Appalachian State 2-0 on Sunday at Spry Stadium.
Ashley Frank scored off an assist from Hayley Younginer in the 26th minute to make it 1-0. In the 87th minute, Ryanne Brown scored with an assist going to Hulda Amarsdottir.
Goalie Mac Charmichael made one save to get the win as the Mountaineers managed just two shots.
The Deacons improved to 2-0 and the Mountaineers fell to 0-2.
The Deacons will be back at Spry Stadium on Wednesday with a 5 p.m. game against Santa Clara.