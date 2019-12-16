wf
Wake Forest Graphic

A recap of Wake Forest's 74-46 victory over Campbell:

Where

Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem

Why the Deacons won

Wake Forest shot nearly 50 percent (28-for-57) but made 13 of its 17 three-point attempts. Campbell missed 45 of its 63 shots, including 18 of 25 from three-point distance.

The big play

Christina Morris' jump shot with eight minutes remaining in the second quarter, during a 12-0 run, put Wake ahead 26-25, and the Deacons didn't trail again in pushing the margin to 41-31 at halftime.

Stars

Campbell: Kianna Speight, 11 points.

Wake Forest: Ivana Raca, 19 points, eight rebounds; Alex Sharp, 19 points, six rebounds; Alexandria Scruggs, 12 points, six rebounds.

Notable

The School Day game featuring students from the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools led to an attendance of 9,121, the third-largest in Wake Forest women's basketball history.

What they're saying

"Every year with this game, there's an energy and excitement in the Coliseum that is unmatched. We've played pretty well in these games, and so have our opponents, because these kids cheer for whomever scores. We had some good practices leading into the game today and once we got through final exams, I felt they just went out and played well this afternoon." – Jen Hoover, Wake Forest coach, to WakeForestSports.com.

Records

Campbell: 5-3.

Wake Forest: 5-4.

Up next

Campbell: At Hofstra, 1 p.m. Saturday.

Wake Forest: Dayton at West Palm Invitational at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:30 p.m. Friday. Wake will play Florida at 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments