Score
Wake Forest 63
Clemson 48
Why the Deacons won
Wake Forest led by ten entering the fourth quarter, but saw their lead dwindle down to as few as three points at the 6:30 mark. An Ivana Raca 3-pointer on the ensuing possession sparked a 10-2 Deacon run, giving them breathing room down the stretch.
Stars
Clemson: Kendall Spray 14 points, 5 rebounds; Kobi Thornton 12 points, 7 rebounds.
Wake Forest: Ivana Raca 24 points, 10 rebounds; Alex Sharp 16 points, 4-of-5 3PT.
Notable
The Deacons, who entered the game ranked 8th in the nation in rebounding margin won despite being out-rebounded 39-33. ... Wake Forest has won seven of their last eight games against the Tigers.
Records
Clemson: 5-10, 1-3 ACC.
Wake Forest: 10-5, 3-1 ACC.
Up next
Clemson: at Louisville, 2 p.m. Sunday
Wake Forest: at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m. Sunday
