Score

Wake Forest 63

Clemson 48

Why the Deacons won

Wake Forest led by ten entering the fourth quarter, but saw their lead dwindle down to as few as three points at the 6:30 mark. An Ivana Raca 3-pointer on the ensuing possession sparked a 10-2 Deacon run, giving them breathing room down the stretch.

Stars

Clemson: Kendall Spray 14 points, 5 rebounds; Kobi Thornton 12 points, 7 rebounds.

Wake Forest: Ivana Raca 24 points, 10 rebounds; Alex Sharp 16 points, 4-of-5 3PT.

Notable

The Deacons, who entered the game ranked 8th in the nation in rebounding margin won despite being out-rebounded 39-33. ... Wake Forest has won seven of their last eight games against the Tigers.

Records

Clemson: 5-10, 1-3 ACC.

Wake Forest: 10-5, 3-1 ACC.

Up next

Clemson: at Louisville, 2 p.m. Sunday

Wake Forest: at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m. Sunday

Tags

