Moving forward started the moment last season ended for Wake Forest’s women’s basketball team.
“It was like — once that game was over, it was like, ‘OK, we’re starting for next season,’” junior point guard Gina Conti said last week. “That’s all we can control is what we can do in the future, we can’t control what we did in the past.”
The future is here — not to be too hyperbolic — in the form of Tuesday night’s season-opening game against UNC Wilmington at Joel Coliseum.
The Deacons enter the game, and their season, having left behind the wreckage of last season’s 10-20 mark that saw Wake Forest lose 16 of its last 17 games.
“We were all really motivated to make change where we thought we’d gone wrong to make this season more successful and different from previous ones,” senior Alex Sharp said. “I think everyone just came back with a different resolution to what we had at the end of last year.”
The first step was reflection, followed by plenty of constructive talks about what worked, what didn’t and what could be done differently, Coach Jen Hoover said.
It’s led to the Deacons holding a stronger bond off the court, which they hope translates on the court.
“I think that was a big thing, let’s address it, let’s talk about it and then let’s put it to rest and then let’s move forward,” Hoover said. “The freshmen brought this new energy and excitement and expectations … because there was no talk of (last season) because they weren’t here, they don’t know what you’re talking about.
“From the time they got here, they just kind of brought this new energy that revamped the returners to kind of feel excited about, ‘OK, I see this is going to be different.’”
If it is going to be a different season, it’ll come with a familiar cast. Wake Forest returns 87.1% of its minutes played and 84.5% of its scoring from last season.
Sharp and Conti will be two pillars of the Deacons’ lineup, along with junior forward Ivana Raca. Wake Forest lost its leading scorer in Elisa Penna, but Sharp (12.7 points per game), Raca (12.4) and Conti (9.1) rounded out the top four scorers last season.
It’s a roster that, with the addition of four freshmen, lends itself to more versatility.
“I think we’ve got a lot of different weapons, from returners to newcomers,” Hoover said. “That’s been encouraging. I think our veterans have a wealth of experience, both when things have been going well and when things haven’t, and handling adversity and how to fight through no matter how many people we have available.
“We had some people who had to score in ways they probably didn’t have to score before and that’s given them some confidence.”
Kaia Harrison, from Baldwin, N.Y., will be called on to spell Conti at point guard. Conti averaged the most minutes per game in the ACC last season (36.3), though Harrison and Conti could be on the court together, also.
“We’ve got some flexibility to move some people around, including Gina, who’s never moved anywhere but the point,” Hoover said. “Now she can play a two, we’ve got a freshman in Kaia Harrison who can play the point. I think we’re all excited about that.”
Anaia Hoard, the sister of Jaylen Hoard, and Alexandria Scruggs boost the Deacons on the wings, while freshman Olivia Summiel is more of a low-post option.
“They’re willing to put in the work, they do extra shooting, they’re really hard workers and they’ve fully jumped in and committed to the program, and that’s the best thing, I think,” Sharp said of the freshmen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.